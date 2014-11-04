Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Election Day Preview
Election Day is finally here. When the polls close tonight, what will be the races to watch? How many voters will turn out? Will there be any upsets? We discuss all the Election Day storylines with reporters across the state including WXXI's Karen DeWitt and Capital's Jimmy Veilkind of Capital New York.