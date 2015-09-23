Pope's Speech Inspires Rochester Rally

Pope Francis has many people in Rochester and across the country excited about his teaching. That’s how Nancy Rourke feels. She is a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church and a moral theologian at Canisus College.

"Think about the way that he approaches issues and see how everything is all connected together, and just to enjoy the excitement and the euphoria of all the people who are happy to have him here."

This week's been labeled a "Week of Moral Action on Climate" to coincide with Thursday’s address on climate change to Congress by the Pope.

"The way that he demonstrates the kind of joy and appreciation of the world is something that everybody can relate to, everybody can resound with, from places that we know are important to us - our own sacred spaces."

Rourke is participating in a rally and what she calls a 'Moral March' at 4:30 Thursday from the Liberty Pole to Monroe County offices.

"The sort of confluence of his interest and the opportunity of being here has sparked quite a lot of attention and activities."

She says representatives from several faith groups will also march. The event is sponsored by a group called Rochester People of Faith for Climate Justice, to show solidarity with the Pope.

"...and to show our representatives that, for us, the connection between environmental health and all the other kinds of health and the other kinds of life-worthwhile-ness is a really important and thick connection."

Rourke told WXXI that representatives from several faiths will participate in today’s event, as many did during a local prayer service on Monday.

"We want to demonstrate that the health of the planet is related to our faith, and to remind voters that, as they're thinking about who they want to vote for, they should think about voting on climate."

Rourke hopes the speech and rally drives interest in climate issues among voters and candidates for office, too.