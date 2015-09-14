© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Do Local Candidates Care About Climate Change?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
September 14, 2015
Is climate change a local issue when it comes to elections? Typically, we talk about climate change policy on the national level. But a growing list of local communities are adopting policies in regards to climate change. This week, Rochester's People's Climate Coalition is sponsoring a candidate forum with a focus on building a "sustainable economy." What exactly does that mean? We ask our guests:

