Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Do Local Candidates Care About Climate Change?
Is climate change a local issue when it comes to elections? Typically, we talk about climate change policy on the national level. But a growing list of local communities are adopting policies in regards to climate change. This week, Rochester's People's Climate Coalition is sponsoring a candidate forum with a focus on building a "sustainable economy." What exactly does that mean? We ask our guests:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Larry Burnette, League of Women Voters
- Seth O'Bryan, The Harley School
- Denise Young, representing the Labor Council