A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Processing the assassination of Charlie Kirk

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a red cardigan sweater and a white shirt; a bald man at center is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a lavender button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Kit Miller and Jonathon Jones with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 12, 2025
The assassination of Charlie Kirk is the latest in a series of political attacks in recent years in this country.

We sit down with a leader in the nonviolence movement to talk about the cost to a society of increasing violence. And we welcome feedback from our audience about how to process this disturbing and tragic news.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
