Consultants uncover several potential historic districts in Irondequoit

Tim Judd, a former history teacher and the Irondequoit town historian, said his work often feels like a “treasure hunt.”

“It’s like discoveries all the time,” Judd said as he flipped through old photographs in his office in the basement of Town Hall.

Veronica Volk / WXXI White City was a turn-of-the-century vacation resort named for its white canvas tents. Overtime, those tents were converted into cottages that are still standing on the streets north of Rock Beach in Irondequoit today. Consultants have identified White City as a potential historic district.

One of his recent finds was a collection of images of White City.

Built in the late 1800s, White City was a resort where renters could escape the city of Rochester and spend their summers in white canvas tents on the breezy shores of Lake Ontario. Over time, some of those temporary structures were winterized into year-round homes.

Those cottages still stand north of Rock Beach Road.

White City is one of several neighborhoods that could be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that would not only carry prestige but also could also open up tax credits for homeowners.

The town has been working with a consulting group — with the help of a sizable state grant — to identify potential qualifying neighborhoods.

“I think we were delightfully surprised to see how much we found,” said Annie Shentag, managing partner at KTA Preservation Specialists.

The firm identified six potential districts, including the Laurelton neighborhood and Sea Breeze. They also recommended the St. Paul Corridor, stretching from Long Acre Road to Colebrook Drive. If approved, it would be the second-largest historic district in New York state.

Provided Historic maps play a crucial role in determining the historical status of a district. In this case, a series of maps showing the increasing density of Irondequoit overtime shows the significant impact of St. Paul Blvd on the town's development.

But the consultants’ role is only to make the case.

“It’s kind of like being a lawyer for the past,” Shentag said. “We provide this extensive report, and the State Historic Preservation Office determines whether to move forward.”

The process can take time, but supporters say it’s worthwhile.

“It’s very special to come to terms with that history,” said Chris Brant, chair of the Irondequoit Historic Preservation Commission and a resident of the Wimbledon neighborhood, which was designated a historic district last year. “It adds more to the sense of place."

The full survey results will be released in October. Judd said he’s eager to share the findings.

“The public is going to love this,” he said.