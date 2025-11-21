Roberts Wesleyan University president to leave in January

The president of Roberts Wesleyan University is leaving his position at the beginning of 2026.

Provided / Roberts Wesleyan University Rupert Hayles Jr.

Dr. Rupert A. Hayles Jr.'s departure is effective Jan. 2.

Hayles became the 12th president of the university in June 2023. He previously served at New Jersey’s Pillar College, a private evangelical Christian institution.

Before his career in higher education, Hayles served in the U.S. Air Force as an officer. He later transitioned to the private sector and provided strategic management and executive coaching to organizations.

In a statement, Hayles said it had been "an honor" to help design the future at Roberts.

Terry Taber, chairperson of the university's Board of Trustees, said in a statement that Hayles always encouraged "thoughtful and strategic dialogue about the future of higher education."

“The work of Dr. Hayles has been inspirational in its focus and forward thinking," Taber said.

The Board of Trustees has selected Taber to serve as the interim president effective Jan. 3. He will resign from the board.

The board also has started a presidential search committee.