Connections: The Pope and Climate Issues
We examine the meaning of Pope Francis' new encyclical on climate change. What does it mean for the Catholic Church? More broadly, what does it mean when an organized religion wades into climate issues? Our panel discusses that and more:
- Nancy Rourke, director of the Catholic Studies Program at Canisius College
- Sister Janet Korn, Sisters of Mercy
- Robert Muhlnickel, professor of Philosophy and Ethics at Monroe Community College
- Dr. Gerry Gacioch, "climate change ambassador" trained by the US Bishops
- Mohammed Shafiq, head of the department of Religious Affairs at Nazareth College