Connections: The Pope and Climate Issues

We examine the meaning of Pope Francis' new encyclical on climate change. What does it mean for the Catholic Church? More broadly, what does it mean when an organized religion wades into climate issues? Our panel discusses that and more:

Nancy Rourke, director of the Catholic Studies Program at Canisius College

Sister Janet Korn, Sisters of Mercy

Robert Muhlnickel, professor of Philosophy and Ethics at Monroe Community College

Dr. Gerry Gacioch, "climate change ambassador" trained by the US Bishops

Mohammed Shafiq, head of the department of Religious Affairs at Nazareth College