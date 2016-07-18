Former Greece School Supt. To Take The Reins in Rochester

The Rochester City School Board on Monday voted unanimously to hire former Greece School District Supt. Barbara Deane-Williams.

Deane-Williams retired in Greece last year, and then became a senior deputy superintendent for Boston Public Schools.

She started as Greece supt. in 2011. Deane-Williams will fill a spot vacant since Bolgen Vargas stepped down last December. Vargas stayed on the payroll in an advisory capacity after that time.

There have been interim superintendents for the last several months, most recently Linda Cimusz, who agreed to stay on through this month while the board has worked to hire a new top official.

Deane-Williams will be the first woman to serve as city school superintendent in a non-interim role.