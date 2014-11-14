© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Education Friday - What About the Rural Districts?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 14, 2014 at 4:16 PM EST
So much discussion of school funding focuses on urban districts. But now, a number of rural western New York districts are raising a collective voice, warning of “big inequities” and “dire consequences.” They’ve pulled in the business community, too. We have two rural superintendents to talk about this: 

  • Matt Cole, superintendent of Livonia Schools
  • Ken Ellison, superintendent of Pavillion Schools

