-
ConnectionsThe Senate has approved a second coronavirus relief bill, which if passed, would revive the previous package's small business loan program that quickly…
-
ConnectionsStudents in the wealthiest school districts in New York State enjoy the highest per-pupil funding -- sometimes as high as $70,000 per pupil. Poorer…
-
ConnectionsThe Monroe County Democratic Committee is being investigated for a series of large donations that found their way to then-State Senator Ted O'Brien's…
-
ConnectionsState medical schools use a variety of funding sources for research, but officials are not getting as much money as they’d like in the state budget.…
-
So much discussion of school funding focuses on urban districts. But now, a number of rural western New York districts are raising a collective voice,…
-
Superintendents in suburban and rural districts throughout New York State say they face a fiscal cliff. They accuse legislators of falling down on the job…