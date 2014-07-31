Connections: Education Funding

Superintendents in suburban and rural districts throughout New York State say they face a fiscal cliff. They accuse legislators of falling down on the job to equitably fund the state’s public education system. We’ll discuss the Gap Elimination Adjustment, plans to use settlement funds towards money still owed to schools, and proposals for future education funding with our panel:

Jody Siegle, executive director of Monroe County School Boards Association

Mike Pero, superintendent of Pittsford Central School District and vice president of Monroe County

Julie Christensen, superintendent of Kendall Central School District and president of Monroe County Superintendents

Rick Timbs, Statewide School Finance Consortium