Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Education Funding

WXXI News
Published July 31, 2014 at 3:47 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Superintendents in suburban and rural districts throughout New York State say they face a fiscal cliff. They accuse legislators of falling down on the job to equitably fund the state’s public education system. We’ll discuss the Gap Elimination Adjustment, plans to use settlement funds towards money still owed to schools, and proposals for future education funding with our panel: 

Jody Siegle, executive director of Monroe County School Boards Association

Mike Pero, superintendent of Pittsford Central School District and vice president of Monroe County 

Julie Christensen, superintendent of Kendall Central School District and president of Monroe County Superintendents

Rick Timbs, Statewide School Finance Consortium

