Connections

Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:30 AM EDT
A smiling man with red hair and a red mustache and beard. He is wearing a dark blazer, an American flag pin, a blue button-down shirt, and a red and blue striped tie. He is sitting in front of an American flag.
Provided
Josh Jensen

12:00: Labor reacts to a political earthquake

Andrew Cuomo has had a long and sometimes tumultuous relationship with organized labor. Cuomo might have thought his political name could carry him to victory in the New York City mayoral race, but he was soundly defeated by Zohran Mamdani, a young upstart with more union support. So what's the lesson that labor sees in this election? What will other candidates learn from it? Our guests discuss it:

  • Dan Maloney, president of UAW Local 1097 and the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation 
  • Patrick Coyle, chief of staff for the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the 2025-2026 state budget. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Josh Jensen. He shares his perspectives on the budget, from taxes to child care to economic development and more. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen (R, C), District 134

