12:00: Labor reacts to a political earthquake

1:00: Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

Andrew Cuomo has had a long and sometimes tumultuous relationship with organized labor. Cuomo might have thought his political name could carry him to victory in the New York City mayoral race, but he was soundly defeated by Zohran Mamdani, a young upstart with more union support. So what's the lesson that labor sees in this election? What will other candidates learn from it? Our guests discuss it:



Dan Maloney, president of UAW Local 1097 and the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation

Patrick Coyle, chief of staff for the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the 2025-2026 state budget. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Josh Jensen. He shares his perspectives on the budget, from taxes to child care to economic development and more. In studio:



Assemblymember Josh Jensen (R, C), District 134

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.