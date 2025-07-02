© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Labor reacts to a political earthquake

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:38 PM EDT
Three smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man back left is bald and is wearing a red polo shirt with a yellow logo; a man back center has short grey hair and is wearing a blue polo shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Dan Maloney and Patrick Coyle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 2, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Andrew Cuomo has had a long and sometimes tumultuous relationship with organized labor. Cuomo might have thought his political name could carry him to victory in the New York City mayoral race, but he was soundly defeated by Zohran Mamdani, a young upstart with more union support.

So what's the lesson that labor sees in this election? What will other candidates learn from it?

Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
