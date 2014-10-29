Getting Rochester Families to Read

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren Wednesday launched the Rochester Families Read program, which encourages parents to read to their children.

As part of the effort, some two thousand Curious George books will be handed out to kids on Halloween at four city recreation centers: The Thomas P. Ryan, David F. Gantt and Flint Street Community Centers and the Campbell Street R-Center.

Parents will also be encouraged to join a Facebook group where they can find Curious-George themed events and interact other parents.

Warren says she reads to her child, and learning to read is the basis for being successful in life.

The program is part of the mayor's 3 to 3 initiative, designed to get children reading at grade level by the end of the third grade.

In addition to free books for city children, all city recreation centers will have programs for the kids on Halloween.

Here's School Board President Van White demonstrating to pre-k children how he would read to his son when he was a child:

http://youtu.be/WOQY-dmv6B8