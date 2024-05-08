The Daniel's Law Task Force, and how to improve responses to mental health and addiction crises
A state-wide group focused on improving responses to mental health and addiction crises is asking the public for feedback.
The Daniel’s Law Task Force is holding listening sessions across the state; a Rochester-based session is being held Wednesday afternoon. The task force was established to honor Daniel Prude, who died in 2020 after being restrained by Rochester police during a mental health crisis.
This hour, our guests discuss recommendations they’ve received from communities so far, and what they hope to change when it comes to crisis response strategies.
Our guests:
- Stanley Martin, member of Rochester City Council
- New York State Senator Samra Brouk, District 55
- New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Chacku Mathai, member of Daniel’s Law Coalition and Daniel’s Law Taskforce, who has lived experience of mental health and substance use conditions
- Colleen Kristich, licensed master social worker with the Community Responders for Erie County Coalition and Daniel’s Law Coalition