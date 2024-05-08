© 2024 WXXI News
The Daniel's Law Task Force, and how to improve responses to mental health and addiction crises

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT

A state-wide group focused on improving responses to mental health and addiction crises is asking the public for feedback.

The Daniel’s Law Task Force is holding listening sessions across the state; a Rochester-based session is being held Wednesday afternoon. The task force was established to honor Daniel Prude, who died in 2020 after being restrained by Rochester police during a mental health crisis.

This hour, our guests discuss recommendations they’ve received from communities so far, and what they hope to change when it comes to crisis response strategies.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
