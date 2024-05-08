Do restorative practices work in schools?
Use of the restorative practices is growing in educational settings across the country. They are meant to empower students involved in conflicts to resolve those issues with each other in small groups.
This hour, we examine how the practices work, what students and adults can learn, and how the lessons of restorative practices can be expanded beyond school walls.
In studio:
- Ruth Turner, deputy superintendent for the Rochester City School District and expert on restorative practices
- Brandin Jones, principal of Greece Olympia in the Greece Central School District
- Zachary Arenz, music teacher at Flower City School #54 in the Rochester City School District and 2024 New York State Teacher of the Year
- Deanna Green, 11th grade student graduating early from Greece Arcadia High School, who participated in Peer Advisory Council as a peer juror and a peer attorney