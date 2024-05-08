© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Do restorative practices work in schools?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT
In a still image taken from a video presentation at a Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, Zachary Arenz can be seen at the front of a classroom with a lute instrument.
NYSED
In a still image taken from a video presentation at a Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, Zachary Arenz can be seen at the front of a classroom with a lute instrument.

Do restorative practices work in schools?

Use of the restorative practices is growing in educational settings across the country. They are meant to empower students involved in conflicts to resolve those issues with each other in small groups.

This hour, we examine how the practices work, what students and adults can learn, and how the lessons of restorative practices can be expanded beyond school walls.

In studio:

  • Ruth Turner, deputy superintendent for the Rochester City School District and expert on restorative practices
  • Brandin Jones, principal of Greece Olympia in the Greece Central School District
  • Zachary Arenz, music teacher at Flower City School #54 in the Rochester City School District and 2024 New York State Teacher of the Year
  • Deanna Green, 11th grade student graduating early from Greece Arcadia High School, who participated in Peer Advisory Council as a peer juror and a peer attorney
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack