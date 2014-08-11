Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Comet
RIT professor Brian Koberlein joins us to talk about the comet. Did you see the comet? Some remarkable video and still images have arrived in the past few days, and it's rather amazing. Koberlein is also talking about science communication.