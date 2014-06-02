Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Science Roundtable
It's our monthly science roundtable. We take a look at the science of self-control and addiction with professors from the University of Rochester. On the roundtable today: Celeste Kidd and Benjamin Hadyen, assistant professors of brain and cognitive sciences; and Dr. Geoffrey Williams, professor of general medicine and associate professor of clinical/social psychology.