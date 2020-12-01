© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing Indigenous art and anti-racist education

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We have a conversation with local Native American artists about Indigenous art and about anti-racist education.

Ganondagan's juried Hodinohsoni' Virtual Art Show is now online. It features award-winning paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and traditional artwork.

We talk with the artists about their craft and about a renaissance of Indigenous art. We also address recent anti-racism movements and if Indigenous communities feel included. Our guests:

  • Peter Jemison, historic site manager for Ganondagan
  • Jamie Jacobs, Tonawanda Seneca, Turtle Clan, and Best-in-Show winner
  • Leith Mahkewa, Oneida of the Thames, Wolf Clan, and first place winner in the Beadwork category
  • Natasha Smoke Santiago, Mohawk, Turtle Clan, and second place winner in the Sculpture category

Tags

Arts & LifeRacismGanondaganHaudenosaunee1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack