Connections: Discussing Indigenous art and anti-racist education
We have a conversation with local Native American artists about Indigenous art and about anti-racist education.
Ganondagan's juried Hodinohsoni' Virtual Art Show is now online. It features award-winning paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and traditional artwork.
We talk with the artists about their craft and about a renaissance of Indigenous art. We also address recent anti-racism movements and if Indigenous communities feel included. Our guests:
- Peter Jemison, historic site manager for Ganondagan
- Jamie Jacobs, Tonawanda Seneca, Turtle Clan, and Best-in-Show winner
- Leith Mahkewa, Oneida of the Thames, Wolf Clan, and first place winner in the Beadwork category
- Natasha Smoke Santiago, Mohawk, Turtle Clan, and second place winner in the Sculpture category