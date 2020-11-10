Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to navigate political differences in families
The election is over, but that doesn't mean the deep political divide in this country -- or, in many families -- has gone away. This hour, we talk with local people whose families have different political perspectives. They discuss how they navigate those differences in a productive way, and they share their recommendations for other families that are in similar situations.
Our guests:
- Kit and Dave Miller
- Sheryl Gates Westerman