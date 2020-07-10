© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Demond Meeks and Sarah Clark on their Democratic primary victories

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
When Monroe County’s primary election results became official this week, two first-time candidates emerged with wins. Demond Meeks and Sarah Clark both upended party establishment in their Assembly races. This hour, we talk with them about their races, and what their victories mean in the broader context of party politics and what voters want.

Our guests:

  • Demond Meeks, Democratic candidate for the 137th Assembly District
  • Sarah Clark, Democratic candidate for the 136th Assembly District

