Connections: Candidates for the 136th Assembly District Democratic primary

Assembly member Jamie Romeo has decided not to seek re-election for her 136th District seat; instead, she will seek the Monroe County Clerk position, which she has held since it was vacated by Adam Bello.

Three Democrats are vying for the Assembly seat in the upcoming primary. This hour, we hear from Sarah Clark, Nelson Lopatin, and Justin Wilcox. They share their platforms and priorities, and answer our questions and yours. Our guests: