Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for the 136th Assembly District Democratic primary
Assembly member Jamie Romeo has decided not to seek re-election for her 136th District seat; instead, she will seek the Monroe County Clerk position, which she has held since it was vacated by Adam Bello.
Three Democrats are vying for the Assembly seat in the upcoming primary. This hour, we hear from Sarah Clark, Nelson Lopatin, and Justin Wilcox. They share their platforms and priorities, and answer our questions and yours. Our guests: