background_fid.jpg
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Connections: Local bar owners on the state of business during the pandemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Last week during a Senate Committee hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci told committee members that going to bars is “bad news.” With coronavirus cases rising in many parts of the nation, Fauci and other public health officials are warning against congregating inside spaces, especially in bars.

This hour, we talk with local bar owners about the state of business during the pandemic, the measures they have been taking to keep business going, and if there’s another shut down, what kind of support they’d like to see from government. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
