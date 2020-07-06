Connections: Local bar owners on the state of business during the pandemic

Last week during a Senate Committee hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci told committee members that going to bars is “bad news.” With coronavirus cases rising in many parts of the nation, Fauci and other public health officials are warning against congregating inside spaces, especially in bars.

This hour, we talk with local bar owners about the state of business during the pandemic, the measures they have been taking to keep business going, and if there’s another shut down, what kind of support they’d like to see from government. Our guests: