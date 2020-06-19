© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Eddie Moore, Jr. on anti-racism training

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

We’re joined by Eddie Moore, Jr., a speaker and educator who provides diversity and cultural competency trainings around the world. One of his key programs is the White Privilege Conference, which brings together people from different backgrounds to discuss issues of privilege, including race, gender, sexuality, and more.

Moore joins us this hour to talk about his teaching methods, and his 21-Day Racial Equity Habit-Building Challenge. Our guest:

  • Eddie Moore, Jr., Ph.D., speaker, educator, and director of the Privilege Institute and the National White Privilege Conference

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
