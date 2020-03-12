Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Joel Stein on his book, "In Defense of Elitism"
Joel Stein is a journalist, author, and political pundit. His new book, "In Defense of Elitism," is a look at why President Trump won the 2016 election. Using wry humor, Stein argues that economic anxiety and racism were not the cause of the 2016 results. He says Americans voted for Trump because he attacked elitism.
Stein joins us to discuss his work.
- Joel Stein, author of “In Defense of Elitism”