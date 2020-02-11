Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing how to positively motivate children to pursue their interests
A book authored by Eastman School of Music graduate Lauren Haley provides tips for how to develop motivation and talent in children through music. “Kids Aren’t Lazy” provides strategies for fostering self-direction, critical thinking, and creativity in children who are learning musical instruments. Haley is in Rochester to give a talk at the University of Rochester, but first, she joins us on Connections to discuss her research.
We’re also joined by a professional trumpeter and a child psychiatrist who discuss how to positively motivate kids to pursue and practice any hobby or interest they have, while also balancing other life priorities. In studio:
- Lauren Haley, violinist and author of “Kids Aren’t Lazy”
- Herb Smith, trumpeter with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Dr. Kathleen Baynes, M.D., child and adolescent psychiatrist, and director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Program at the University of Rochester Medical Center