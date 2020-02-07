Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing the 2020 Academy Awards
Who and what will win at the Oscars on Sunday? Some critics have this year’s awards season as “bizarre,” “disappointing,” or “suspect,” but both they and their fans still have favorites.
From 1917 to Parasite to Little Women, our guests share their predictions for who will win, their thoughts on who should win, and their takes on the art of movie making. Our guests:
- Jack Garner, longtime Gannett film critic
- Adam Lubitow, film critic for CITY Newspaper
- Linda Moroney, filmmaker, and director and programmer for the One Take Film Festival
- Jackie McGriff, film fan, and owner of Jackie Photography