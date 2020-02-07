© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Connections: Previewing the 2020 Academy Awards

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2020
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Who and what will win at the Oscars on Sunday? Some critics have this year’s awards season as “bizarre,” “disappointing,” or “suspect,” but both they and their fans still have favorites.

From 1917 to Parasite to Little Women, our guests share their predictions for who will win, their thoughts on who should win, and their takes on the art of movie making. Our guests:

  • Jack Garner, longtime Gannett film critic
  • Adam Lubitow, film critic for CITY Newspaper
  • Linda Moroney, filmmaker, and director and programmer for the One Take Film Festival
  • Jackie McGriff, film fan, and owner of Jackie Photography

Arts & Life
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
