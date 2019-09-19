© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: How are race, culture, and architecture connected?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 19, 2019 at 2:02 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How are race, culture, and architecture connected? The question is the focus of an upcoming presentation at the University of Rochester led by Bryan C. Lee, Jr. Lee is a design justice advocate whose work focuses on creating spaces that are equitable and accessible to people of all backgrounds.

He’s in Rochester to speak about the policies and practices he thinks will be most effective in creating those spaces. He joins us to explore his ideas, and we discuss how they can be applied to our community. In studio:

  • Bryan C. Lee, Jr., design justice advocate and the director of the New Orleans-based design-justice nonprofit Colloqate
  • Kathryn Mariner, assistant professor in the University of Rochester’s Anthropology Department and Visual and Cultural Studies program
  • Nana-Yaw Andoh, assistant professor of architecture at RIT, and board member for the Community Design Center Rochester

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
