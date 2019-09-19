Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How are race, culture, and architecture connected?
How are race, culture, and architecture connected? The question is the focus of an upcoming presentation at the University of Rochester led by Bryan C. Lee, Jr. Lee is a design justice advocate whose work focuses on creating spaces that are equitable and accessible to people of all backgrounds.
He’s in Rochester to speak about the policies and practices he thinks will be most effective in creating those spaces. He joins us to explore his ideas, and we discuss how they can be applied to our community. In studio:
- Bryan C. Lee, Jr., design justice advocate and the director of the New Orleans-based design-justice nonprofit Colloqate
- Kathryn Mariner, assistant professor in the University of Rochester’s Anthropology Department and Visual and Cultural Studies program
- Nana-Yaw Andoh, assistant professor of architecture at RIT, and board member for the Community Design Center Rochester