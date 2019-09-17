Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the Finger Lakes cider industry
We talk all things cider! We preview Finger Lakes Cider Week, which kicks off on the 27th.
Our panelists share trends and discuss new developments within the cider industry. Our guests:
- Jason Wilson, author of “The Cider Revival: Dispatches from the Orchard”
- Autumn Stoscheck, apple grower, cidermaker, and co-owner of Eve’s Cidery
- Eric Shatt, co-owner of Redbyrd Orchard Cider, and orchard manager for Cornell University's Ithaca-based orchard