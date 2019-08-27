Connections: Discussing artists' intentions, and the new Joywave song and video, "Like a Kennedy"

We have a conversation about art, artists’ intentions, and how audiences perceive art. Earlier this summer, the Rochester-based band Joywave released a new song and music video that has generated conversation. “Like a Kennedy” features lead singer Daniel Armbruster playing former President John F. Kennedy on the day of his assassination. The song and the video have a tone and a message – both of which Armbruster addressed in advance of possible criticism. On YouTube, he wrote that the video is absolutely hard to watch and that it’s supposed to be.

We’ve invited a number of people to watch the video and record their thoughts. We share those reactions this hour, and our in-studio panel discusses the video, its message, and the message they think Joywave means to send. In studio: