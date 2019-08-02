Connections: Candidates for Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner

There will soon be a new Board of Elections Commissioner for Monroe County, and it’s a position that has a lot of sway in regards to voter access. We talk to the candidates for the position about how they view elections: how can they become more accessible? What do they think of automatic registration, early voting, current registration deadlines, and more?

Our guests:

Nicole Hushla Re

Ashley Gantt

*Colleen Anderson was invited to join this conversation and agreed to participate, but was then unable to attend due to a conflict.