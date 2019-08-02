Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner
There will soon be a new Board of Elections Commissioner for Monroe County, and it’s a position that has a lot of sway in regards to voter access. We talk to the candidates for the position about how they view elections: how can they become more accessible? What do they think of automatic registration, early voting, current registration deadlines, and more?
Our guests:
- Nicole Hushla Re
- Ashley Gantt
*Colleen Anderson was invited to join this conversation and agreed to participate, but was then unable to attend due to a conflict.