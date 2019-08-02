© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Candidates for Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 2, 2019 at 2:45 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

There will soon be a new Board of Elections Commissioner for Monroe County, and it’s a position that has a lot of sway in regards to voter access. We talk to the candidates for the position about how they view elections: how can they become more accessible? What do they think of automatic registration, early voting, current registration deadlines, and more?

Our guests:

  • Nicole Hushla Re
  • Ashley Gantt

*Colleen Anderson was invited to join this conversation and agreed to participate, but was then unable to attend due to a conflict.

Tags

Arts & Lifepolitics1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack