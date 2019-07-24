© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: How parents can become active change agents in communities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 24, 2019 at 2:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute was founded in 2012, and since then, its alumni have worked to enact a number of changes in the community.

This hour, we hear from local parents who have become active citizens working to alleviate bullying, poverty, and discrimination in schools, recreation activities, and more. We also talk to them about a number of issues related to parenting in Rochester in 2019.

In studio:

  • Manish Dixit, interim initiative director and alumnus of the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute
  • Luva Alvarez, Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute alumnus and site coordinator
  • Arin Natasha Taylor, Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute graduate
  • Mai Abdullah, Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute graduate

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
