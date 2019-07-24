Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How parents can become active change agents in communities
The Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute was founded in 2012, and since then, its alumni have worked to enact a number of changes in the community.
This hour, we hear from local parents who have become active citizens working to alleviate bullying, poverty, and discrimination in schools, recreation activities, and more. We also talk to them about a number of issues related to parenting in Rochester in 2019.
In studio:
- Manish Dixit, interim initiative director and alumnus of the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute
- Luva Alvarez, Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute alumnus and site coordinator
- Arin Natasha Taylor, Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute graduate
- Mai Abdullah, Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute graduate