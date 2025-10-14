© 2025 WXXI News
What can save moviegoing? 

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT
The Little Theatre on East Avenue in Rochester.
WXXI
/
file photo
12:00: What can save moviegoing?

1:00: "The Life of a Showgirl:" feat or flop?

Is the cinema as we know it gearing up for its end credits? More than half of U.S. film executives polled in a recent survey said they believe the "traditional cinema experience" has fewer than 20 years remaining as a viable business model. Data shows the impact of COVID shutdowns, the popularity of streaming services, and other industry changes have led to theaters struggling to fill seats. Our guests this hour discuss what it would take to turn things around. We also discuss spooky season at the movies and what you should see on the big screen this fall.

Our guests:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
  • Adam Lubitow, programmer for The Little Theatre and the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at the Dryden Theatre
  • Max Conway, recent RIT grad, freelance social media creator and journalist

Then in our second hour, Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is generating a lot of buzz...and debate. From the themes of love, vulnerability, and empowerment to thinly veiled metaphors that reference her fiancé Travis Kelce's genitals, fans are either celebrating or slamming the songs. The critics' reviews are also mixed. Rolling Stone's Maya Georgi gave it five out of five stars, writing, "the musician shoots into a fresh echelon of superstardom — and hits all her marks." Meanwhile, writing for the Atlantic, Spencer Kornhaber called the album a "charmless chore." Swift says she "welcomes the chaos." Despite the haters, the pop sensation is breaking records: "Showgirl" has already sold more than four million copies, surpassing a record previously held by Adele. What do local songwriters and local Swifties think? Is a heartbroken artist a better songwriter than a happy one or vice versa? Does it matter? We discuss it all with our guests.

In studio:

  • Hannah Maier, music director of the Route on WRUR and WITH
  • Gio Battaglia, digital content producer at News 8 WROC
  • Sara Eaton, Taylor Swift superfan
  • Madi Russell, Taylor Swift superfan

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

