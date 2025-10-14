Western New Yorkers celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Yesterday, people across Western New York celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day, which celebrates Indigenous history and culture as an alternative to Columbus Day.

In the Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s Wilson Town Square families and individuals shuffled about, enjoying a variety of free activities and experiences, including interactive Haudenosaunee song and dance performances by the Gaëni:yo's Singers and Dancers.

Jennifer Dalimonte, of the Tuscarora Nation, was one of the art vendors at the event.

“I have already talked to several people today, just patrons of the museum, and they said they were really excited about the event," Dalimonte said.

Several people BTPM NPR spoke to said they visited the museum that day just to see the dancers, or participate in the museum’s other festivities, including a vendor market, film screening, drop-in art making, and a curated lunch menu by Chef Lorinda John. John is from the Seneca Nations and works at the museum’s restaurant.

“It's encouraging, because it's nice to see the museum participating in Indigenous Peoples Day, and it's their first year for it. So we're really excited to be here," Dalimonte said.

Dalimonte says she hopes they will bring the event back and even larger next year.

