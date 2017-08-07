Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Parent Leadership Training Institute
A local organization is helping parents get involved in their communities in various ways. It's called the Parent Leadership Training Institute. Trainees have already tackled a number of local subjects, including opening a spray park in the 19th Ward, and working to smooth the process of Urban-Suburban students joining a local district.
We learn what else the organization has planned and how it is growing. In studio:
- Carolyn Lee-Davis, advisor for the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute
- Rosalind Walker, institute alum and mother who lives in Rochester
- Luva Alvarez, coordinator for the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute