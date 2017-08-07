Connections: Parent Leadership Training Institute

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

A local organization is helping parents get involved in their communities in various ways. It's called the Parent Leadership Training Institute. Trainees have already tackled a number of local subjects, including opening a spray park in the 19th Ward, and working to smooth the process of Urban-Suburban students joining a local district.

We learn what else the organization has planned and how it is growing. In studio:

  • Carolyn Lee-Davis, advisor for the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute
  • Rosalind Walker, institute alum and mother who lives in Rochester
  • Luva Alvarez, coordinator for the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
