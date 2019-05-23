© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing the legacy of Rachel Held Evans, and the impact of questioning faith

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2019 at 2:39 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A popular Christian writer died suddenly this month at the age of 37, and as NPR reports, there is a void in her passing.

Rachel Held Evans had been a popular voice for Christians who didn’t want to leave their faith, but openly questioned parts of it. Our guests discuss the importance of questioning and challenging the church, while seeking to apply their values across society. In studio:

  • Pastor Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor of the South Wedge Mission
  • Dr. Soon-Il Song, M.D., primary care physician, and chief of family medicine at Jordan Health
  • Shani Wilson, PA for internal medicine at Trillium Health, and co-chair of the President’s Council of Diversity at Trillium Health
  • Anna Vos, owner and artist at Owl Post Lettering

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
