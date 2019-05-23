Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the legacy of Rachel Held Evans, and the impact of questioning faith
A popular Christian writer died suddenly this month at the age of 37, and as NPR reports, there is a void in her passing.
Rachel Held Evans had been a popular voice for Christians who didn’t want to leave their faith, but openly questioned parts of it. Our guests discuss the importance of questioning and challenging the church, while seeking to apply their values across society. In studio:
- Pastor Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor of the South Wedge Mission
- Dr. Soon-Il Song, M.D., primary care physician, and chief of family medicine at Jordan Health
- Shani Wilson, PA for internal medicine at Trillium Health, and co-chair of the President’s Council of Diversity at Trillium Health
- Anna Vos, owner and artist at Owl Post Lettering