background_fid.jpg
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Professor Mark Brummitt on understanding Christianity

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 26, 2018 at 12:54 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Pew Research indicates that non-religious Americans tend to know more about the specific traditions of Christianity than Christians themselves do.

On this day after Christmas, we sit down with a professor at the Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. Mark Brummitt addresses how we form beliefs, the rise of secularism, and how he approaches teaching his divinity school students.

Religion
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
