Connections: Professor Mark Brummitt on understanding Christianity
Pew Research indicates that non-religious Americans tend to know more about the specific traditions of Christianity than Christians themselves do.
On this day after Christmas, we sit down with a professor at the Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. Mark Brummitt addresses how we form beliefs, the rise of secularism, and how he approaches teaching his divinity school students.