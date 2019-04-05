© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Debating sex and Christianity

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2019 at 2:27 PM EDT
Lutheran pastor Nadia Bolz Weber has kicked off a debate about sex and Christianity. Bolz Weber argues that for too long, Christian leadership has pushed a culture of shame and self-loathing onto Christians who are ordered to deny their natural urges.

Our guests discuss these ideas, focusing on sex, shame, grace, and whether anyone can understand what God wants and expects. In studio:

