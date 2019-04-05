Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Debating sex and Christianity
Lutheran pastor Nadia Bolz Weber has kicked off a debate about sex and Christianity. Bolz Weber argues that for too long, Christian leadership has pushed a culture of shame and self-loathing onto Christians who are ordered to deny their natural urges.
Our guests discuss these ideas, focusing on sex, shame, grace, and whether anyone can understand what God wants and expects. In studio:
- Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor of the South Wedge Mission
- Robin Lindley, pastor of Monroe Park Vineyard Church
- Imani Olear, senior pastor of Reformation Lutheran Church