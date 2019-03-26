Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Omar El Akkad on his novel, "American War"
Investigative journalist Omar El Akkad has written a remarkable novel, "American War." It's a look that this country in the near future, as it fights a second civil war – one waged over the use of fossil fuels.
The book has been selected by Writers & Books for this year's Rochester Reads program. El Akkad joins us in studio for the hour. Our guests:
- Omar El Akkad, author of “American War”
- Karen van Meenen, coordinator of the Rochester Reads and Debut Novel Series programs at Writers & Books