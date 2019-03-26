© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Author Omar El Akkad on his novel, "American War"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2019 at 3:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Investigative journalist Omar El Akkad has written a remarkable novel, "American War." It's a look that this country in the near future, as it fights a second civil war – one waged over the use of fossil fuels.

The book has been selected by Writers & Books for this year's Rochester Reads program. El Akkad joins us in studio for the hour. Our guests:

  • Omar El Akkad, author of “American War”
  • Karen van Meenen, coordinator of the Rochester Reads and Debut Novel Series programs at Writers & Books

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
