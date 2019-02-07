© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Fostering peace through the Irish Children's Program of Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2019 at 2:47 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Irish Children's Program of Rochester has hosted Catholic and Protestant children from Belfast since 1982. The goal of each summer program is to foster peace through understanding, where children from different religious backgrounds have a chance to interact, build friendships, and understand each other as equal human beings.

While the climate in Northern Ireland is no longer as violent as it was during the decades-long conflict known as "the Troubles," many neighborhoods around Belfast are still dominated by one religious group or another, and children are often taught to stay away from neighborhoods with which they don't identify.

This hour, we sit down with members of the Rochester program to discuss how the lessons it teaches to children from Belfast can be applied in today's polarized American society. In studio:

  • Robert Tucker, president of the Irish Children's Program of Rochester
  • Jennifer DiGaetano, host parent for the Irish Children's Program of Rochester 
  • Anna DiGaetano, host sibling for the Irish Children's Program of Rochester
  • Clare Mercer, president of the Belfast Board for the Irish Children's Program of Rochester

Tags

Arts & Lifeireland1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More