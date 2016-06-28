Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing Brexit
How do Brits living in Rochester feel about Brexit? We discuss the impact of the departure from the EU on multiple fronts. Our guests:
- Colin Coffey, co-owner of South Wedge Wellness LLC; immigrated to USA in 1994
- John Ellson, stage manager for the Made in the UK Series, Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Stephanie Finney, Rochester native living in London