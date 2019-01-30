© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.

Connections: How to combat climate change through policy and individual actions

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 30, 2019 at 3:20 PM EST
When it comes to fighting climate change, there tends to be two schools of thought. One says that it’s all about personal responsibility, and acting every day in a way that is sustainable. The other says it’s mostly about policy, especially on the federal level.

Our guests believe the two camps are related, and they try to live every hour in a way that is sensitive to our changing climate. So what does that look like? What changes might they inspire in others? Our guests:

  • Enid Cardinal, senior sustainability advisor to the president at RIT
  • Kimie Romeo, activist and recent environmental sustainability award winner

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
