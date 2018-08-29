Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How climate change affects us every day
We often hear about the science and research behind climate change, but an upcoming event in Rochester will focus on how people in our community are personally impacted by global warming.
During the Rise for a Resilient Rochester event, area residents will share personal stories of climate change impacts and solutions with city, state, and federal leaders.
We get a preview of the event this hour with our guests:
- David Alicea, New York lead organizer of the Sierra Club
- Hridesh Singh, student at Brighton High School and director of communications for the Climate Club
- Erika Jones, systems advocate at the Center for Disability Rights