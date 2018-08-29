© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: How climate change affects us every day

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 29, 2018 at 2:26 PM EDT
We often hear about the science and research behind climate change, but an upcoming event in Rochester will focus on how people in our community are personally impacted by global warming.

During the Rise for a Resilient Rochester event, area residents will share personal stories of climate change impacts and solutions with city, state, and federal leaders.

We get a preview of the event this hour with our guests: 

  • David Alicea, New York lead organizer of the Sierra Club
  • Hridesh Singh, student at Brighton High School and director of communications for the Climate Club
  • Erika Jones, systems advocate at the Center for Disability Rights

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
