Connections: Rochester Youth Climate Leaders discuss environmental priorities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2018 at 4:13 PM EDT
We talk to Rochester Youth Climate Leaders about their recent Earth Day Summit. The students join us to share what they learned, what they hope to achieve with local environmental efforts, and their climate priorities.

In studio:

  • Linden Burack, 8th grade student at School of the Arts and Rochester Youth Climate Leader
  • Benny Smith, 11th grade student at Brighton High School and Rochester Youth Climate Leader
  • Hridesh Singh, 10th grade student at Brighton High School and Rochester Youth Climate Leader
  • Terry Smith, head of the Harley School’s Lower School
  • Cassidy Putney, co-founder and director of sustainability and communications for Impact Earth
  • Evan Zachary, director of Flower City Pickers

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
