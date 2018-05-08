Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester Youth Climate Leaders discuss environmental priorities
We talk to Rochester Youth Climate Leaders about their recent Earth Day Summit. The students join us to share what they learned, what they hope to achieve with local environmental efforts, and their climate priorities.
In studio:
- Linden Burack, 8th grade student at School of the Arts and Rochester Youth Climate Leader
- Benny Smith, 11th grade student at Brighton High School and Rochester Youth Climate Leader
- Hridesh Singh, 10th grade student at Brighton High School and Rochester Youth Climate Leader
- Terry Smith, head of the Harley School’s Lower School
- Cassidy Putney, co-founder and director of sustainability and communications for Impact Earth
- Evan Zachary, director of Flower City Pickers