Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Tom Nichols, author of The Death of Expertise

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2018 at 2:12 PM EDT
Tom Nichols is the author of The Death of Expertise, a book that has become a smash success. It explores the decline in respect for experts in American culture.

Nichols was invited to speak at the College at Brockport, and he sits down with us to discuss the strong reaction his book has sparked. Nichols is also an expert in Russian affairs, so he weighs in on the Mueller investigation as well.

