Connections: Tom Nichols, author of The Death of Expertise
Tom Nichols is the author of The Death of Expertise, a book that has become a smash success. It explores the decline in respect for experts in American culture.
Nichols was invited to speak at the College at Brockport, and he sits down with us to discuss the strong reaction his book has sparked. Nichols is also an expert in Russian affairs, so he weighs in on the Mueller investigation as well.