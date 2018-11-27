© 2021 WXXI News

Connections: The film, "Back to Natural," and the natural hair movement

A documentary called "Back to Natural" explores the relationship between politics, hair, and racial identity in black communities. It will be screened later this week at The Little Theatre as part of the Black Cinema Series.

The film’s director, a clinical psychologist, says her documentary is a call for healing in a society that polices black hair. She joins us to preview the film and discuss the natural hair movement and its history with our guests:

  • Gillian Scott-Ward, Ph.D., director of “Back to Natural”
  • Reenah Golden, founder and artistic director of The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, host of the Goddess Hour on WAYO FM, and co-creator of Kuumba Consultants 
  • Kaci Jones, reporter at News10NBC, and member of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists
  • Ericka Wilson, producer at News10NBC, and treasurer of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
