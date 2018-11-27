Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The film, "Back to Natural," and the natural hair movement
A documentary called "Back to Natural" explores the relationship between politics, hair, and racial identity in black communities. It will be screened later this week at The Little Theatre as part of the Black Cinema Series.
The film’s director, a clinical psychologist, says her documentary is a call for healing in a society that polices black hair. She joins us to preview the film and discuss the natural hair movement and its history with our guests:
- Gillian Scott-Ward, Ph.D., director of “Back to Natural”
- Reenah Golden, founder and artistic director of The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, host of the Goddess Hour on WAYO FM, and co-creator of Kuumba Consultants
- Kaci Jones, reporter at News10NBC, and member of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists
- Ericka Wilson, producer at News10NBC, and treasurer of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists