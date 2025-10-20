© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT
An election polling place station during a United States election.
flysnow
/
stock.adobe.com
An election polling place station during a United States election.

12:00: Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council

1:00: Candidates for Perinton town supervisor

Voters in the city of Rochester will see nine candidates on the ballot for Rochester City Council in the general election. We spoke with seven of the candidates in advance of the Democratic primary. This hour, we hear from the Conservative Party candidate, Marcus C. Williams, and the Green Party candidate, Dave Sutliff-Atias. We talk with them about their platforms, experience, and priorities for Rochester. In studio*:

  • Marcus C. Williams, candidate for Rochester City Council
  • Dave Sutliff-Atias, candidate for Rochester City Council 

Then in our second hour, we sit down with the candidates for Perinton town supervisor: Democrat Jenn Townsend and Republican Ciaran Hanna. It's our first in a series of conversations about local races for town supervisor positions. We discuss the issues facing Perinton — many of which are relevant to towns across the area. Our guests*:

  • Jenn Townsend, candidate for Perinton town supervisor
  • Ciaran Hanna, candidate for Perinton town supervisor

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Certification of Candidates list.

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.