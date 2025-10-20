12:00: Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council

1:00: Candidates for Perinton town supervisor

Voters in the city of Rochester will see nine candidates on the ballot for Rochester City Council in the general election. We spoke with seven of the candidates in advance of the Democratic primary. This hour, we hear from the Conservative Party candidate, Marcus C. Williams, and the Green Party candidate, Dave Sutliff-Atias. We talk with them about their platforms, experience, and priorities for Rochester. In studio*:

Marcus C. Williams, candidate for Rochester City Council

Dave Sutliff-Atias, candidate for Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, we sit down with the candidates for Perinton town supervisor: Democrat Jenn Townsend and Republican Ciaran Hanna. It's our first in a series of conversations about local races for town supervisor positions. We discuss the issues facing Perinton — many of which are relevant to towns across the area. Our guests*:



Jenn Townsend, candidate for Perinton town supervisor

Ciaran Hanna, candidate for Perinton town supervisor

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Certification of Candidates list.

