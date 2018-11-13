Connections: Girl Scouts discuss the Boy Scouts welcoming girls

Starting in February, the Boy Scouts will welcome older girls into the organization and will drop the word “boy” from its namesake program. Cub Scouts began welcoming girls this past summer. So what do those changes mean for the Girl Scouts?

We hosted a discussion on this subject with representatives from the Boy Scouts in August, and now, we sit down with representatives from the Girl Scouts to hear their reactions.

We discuss the changes, what parents need to know, and what’s new with the Girl Scouts. In studio: