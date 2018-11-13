Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Girl Scouts discuss the Boy Scouts welcoming girls
Starting in February, the Boy Scouts will welcome older girls into the organization and will drop the word “boy” from its namesake program. Cub Scouts began welcoming girls this past summer. So what do those changes mean for the Girl Scouts?
We hosted a discussion on this subject with representatives from the Boy Scouts in August, and now, we sit down with representatives from the Girl Scouts to hear their reactions.
We discuss the changes, what parents need to know, and what’s new with the Girl Scouts. In studio:
- Alison Wilcox, COO of Girl Scouts of Western New York
- Luva Alvarez, parent and volunteer in Troop 60972 of Rochester
- Emma Nelk, Girl Scout ambassador in Troop 60843 of Pittsford