girl scouts

-
A 10-member board is proposing an all-girls elementary school in Rochester.The proposed Innova Girls Academy Charter School would focus on a STEAM…
-
This February, Boy Scouts of America made a major change and started allowing girls to join the club. And while some young girls flocked to meetings with…
-
Starting in February, the Boy Scouts will welcome older girls into the organization and will drop the word “boy” from its namesake program. Cub Scouts…
-
The Boy Scouts are making some changes to their organization, and the move has led to a debate. Starting in February, the Boy Scouts will welcome older…