Connections: Discussing the changes at the Boy Scouts and the future of scouting
The Boy Scouts are making some changes to their organization, and the move has led to a debate. Starting in February, the Boy Scouts will welcome older girls and will drop the word “boy” from its namesake program. This summer, the Cub Scouts began welcoming girls. Spokespeople for the organization say the changes are being made to foster more inclusivity; they are part of the new Scout Me In campaign, which welcomes scouts of both genders.
This hour, we discuss the changes, what parents need to know, and what the future of scouting looks like. In studio:
- Stephen Hoitt, Scout executive and CEO of Seneca Waterways Council, Boy Scouts of America
- Trisch Axsmith Tavolette, BSA leader and parent of two Scouts
- Andrew Tavolette, Life Scout
- Veronica Tavolette, Girl Scout and soon-to-be Cub Scout