© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the changes at the Boy Scouts and the future of scouting

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 21, 2018 at 3:00 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Boy Scouts are making some changes to their organization, and the move has led to a debate. Starting in February, the Boy Scouts will welcome older girls and will drop the word “boy” from its namesake program. This summer, the Cub Scouts began welcoming girls. Spokespeople for the organization say the changes are being made to foster more inclusivity; they are part of the new Scout Me In campaign, which welcomes scouts of both genders.

This hour, we discuss the changes, what parents need to know, and what the future of scouting looks like. In studio:

Tags

Arts & Lifegirl scoutsscouting1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More